Goodman, who has recently moved to League One Colchester United on loan until the end of the season, rejoins the England setup having previously represented Canada at youth level.

He has made a positive start at the Essex outfit, starting every game of the 2023/24 campaign and keeping his first clean sheet of the season last weekend.

Whitworth has also made a positive start to the new campaign for Palace’s Under-21s. The young goalkeeper has saved two penalties in his first three games, with one proving decisive to help the side on their way to victory against Manchester United.

The pair will be a part of Joe Edwards’ set up for five days as they prepare for the new UEFA Euro U20 Elite League which begins in October.

England U20s will take on Romania to begin their Euro U20 Elite League campaign, though details of the match are yet to be confirmed.