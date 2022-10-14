Gordon has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 11 goals in nine appearances for the Under-21s in all competitions. In September, he netted a first-half hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and also managed to score a hat-trick in a remarkable 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup.

His performances this season have earned him a place on the first-team bench against Chelsea and Leeds United, a feat he last realised in the summer of 2020 during Project Restart.

He saw off competition from Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson, Leeds’ Mateo Joseph and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson, all of whom scored three goals each, to scoop Player of the Month.