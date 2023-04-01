After successfully overcoming Liverpool in the quarter-finals, Crystal Palace Under-21s will face Valencia at home in the next round of the competition.

Valencia topped Group A of the competition, and saw off Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous round, scoring a winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

A date, kick-off time and venue will be confirmed for the fixture in due course. All the information will be available on cpfc.co.uk and on the Official Crystal Palace Academy Twitter.

Unfortunately, due to competition regulations, we are unable to stream this game on Palace TV+.

The Premier League International Cup is a competition that gives homegrown talent from Category 1 Academies across the country the opportunity to test themselves against top European youth sides.

Twelve teams from Premier League 2 and 12 equivalent teams from elite European Academies were invited, with the competition split into three groups of eight.

Palace were competing in the competition for the first time and managed to qualify from Group C - recording three wins in their four games played, including a standout 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain and a remarkable last-gasp win against Sporting Braga.

The three group winners, along with three second-place teams and two of the best third-place teams progressed into the quarter-finals. Palace beat Liverpool, who were one of the two best third-place teams.

Premier League International Cup Semi-Final Draw