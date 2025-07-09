The Premier League's latest round of broadcast picks has been revealed, confirming all selections until the end of August.

The Eagles’ home fixture against Forest was originally set for Saturday, August 23rd. But with Forest in UEFA Conference League action on the preceding Thursday, it will now take place on Sunday, 24th August, kicking-off at 14:00 BST at Selhurst Park.

That means the game will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Palace's trip to Aston Villa also has a new date, after it was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. It will now be played on the evening of Friday, 29th August, with kick-off set for 20:00 BST at Villa Park.

All times BST.

Match Details

Palace v Nottingham Forest

Sunday, 24th August

14:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Live in the UK on Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Palace