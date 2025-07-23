Palace's fixtures against Sunderland (Saturday, 13th September), West Ham (Saturday, 20th September) and Liverpool (Saturday, 27th September) have not been selected for broadcast at this time.

As a result their original dates and kick-off times – all 15:00 BST – currently remain unaltered. A full revised list of our 2025/26 fixtures can be found here.

