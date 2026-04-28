Arriving with the nickname el hincha en la cancha – 'the fan on the field' – for his full-throttle, total commitment on the pitch, as well as his indefatigable athleticism and willingness to give everything for the badge, Muñoz' milestone is a reflection of his unique talent, character and sheer fitness levels over the last two years.

So to celebrate Dani's centenary, let's take a look at just 10 of our many favourite Muñoz moments...

1. Every single interview

Okay, we start with a bit of a cop-out – but every time Muñoz speaks, it's hard not to find yourself warming to the Colombia international.

The respect between supporters and player is mutual, as he recently told the Palace programme: "¡Croydon es Colombia! For me, I think that just refers to the joy that characterises us as Colombians.

“That’s the feeling I get round here – that Latin, Colombian energy. Maybe that’s why Jeff [Lerma] also said it at some point, because you can feel that kind of vibe.

“I have been here just over two years now, and for me, it means a lot. Being at a club like this, at a team like Crystal Palace, with such great fans… In my opinion, these supporters are the ones who most resemble what I was used to seeing in South America. I really like it here.

“The fans treat me as if I were at home, as if I have been here at Palace for many, many years. That is something I will always carry in my heart.”

Read the full feature interview here, and find out more about Muñoz's remarkable story here.