The quickfire reunion – the two sides only last met on 23rd October, of course – means that Larnaca become the first team to face Palace on more than one occasion (excluding second legs) in a 'proper' European competition.

Indeed, after next Thursday’s second leg, the Cypriot Cup holders and the FA Cup holders will have met three times in the same season.

In years gone by, cup replays meant that facing one team three or even four times a season wasn’t irregular. But in the modern game, with FA Cup replays now a thing of the past, playing one side three times in one competition across a season will only become rarer.

In recognition of our rematch with Larnaca, let’s have a look at some other familiar foes to have played Palace multiple times in a single season...

Aston Villa - 2024/25

Let’s start with an obvious one.

Palace and Aston Villa, as you’ll remember, met on four separate occasions last season (and indeed on four occ. Thankfully it proved a successful fixture for the Eagles.

The two sides faced off in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in October 2024. It was Palace who progressed inside the 90 minutes, after Daichi Kamada’s 64th minute goal earned a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.