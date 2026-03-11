On Larnaca having a new manager, Javi Rozada…

It makes it more challenging, I would say. But we already watched his former team, how he played with them.

We don't know how much he is going to change within two days or three days, because in Larnaca's last game on Friday, where they won 3-0 [against Akritas Chlorakas], he was not in charge, so that's the question we have.

But on the other side, they also changed their formation when they played us. Usually they're always playing a back fou. Against us, they played a back five, whereas in possession, the way they're playing is the same, regardless which system they are playing.

So yes, the focus is on us, on our performance, what we want to do, how we can create chances, because this is what we have to respect. And I have huge respect for this.

They just conceded one goal in the entire group stage and this was in the 94th minute at Hacken, so they are very consistent in their defensive formation, again, regardless of which system they are playing.

Then it's for us to create chances and of course to score goals, and keeping a good balance so that we don't allow them to transition.