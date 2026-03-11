- Read the Manager's pre-match team news update here.
- Tickets available for Thursday night's second leg.
- How to watch & follow the first leg at Selhurst Park.
Palace come up against the Cypriot Cup holders for a second time, hoping to unpick the steely defence which has seen Larnaca concede just once in Europe so far this season, and come away with three points from SE25 on matchday two of the league phase.
It has been a significant week for the visitors, as well, with Larnaca having seen managerial turnover in the last week; new boss Javi Rozada will make his debut in the dugout on Thursday night.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, conducted alongside Adam Wharton, Oliver Glasner discussed the challenge that poses for Palace; the potential prize of a European quarter-final; and the form of the England midfielder sat alongside him.
Read on below for the key talking points!