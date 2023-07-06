With the start of a fresh Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, managers have a plethora of new players, prices, and choices to contemplate. The Eagles boast several FPL assets available at competitive prices, presenting an excellent opportunity for managers to find great value.

Last season - Points galore

The Eagles recorded an 11th place finish in the Premier League and that translated well into the virtual world of FPL.

Two Palace midfielders were amongst the top 50 points scorers in FPL and they were Ebere Eze (£6.5m) and Michael Olise (£6.0m). They scored 159 and 132 points respectively with 27 goal involvements between them.

Catch up on how Palace players faired in FPL last season by clicking here!