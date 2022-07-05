With the Premier League return exactly a month away, Fantasy managers around the world now have all the player prices at their fingertips.

Registration is now open and managers have four weeks to tinker with their squads before Palace face Arsenal on the opening day of the 22/23 season.

In line with last season, managers have the choice of joining classic or head-to-head leagues. Triple Captain, Bench Boost and Free Hit return as chips, along with the two wildcards.

Having recently announced a selection of Palace player prices, the entire squad and their prices have been revealed to coincide with the launch of the game.