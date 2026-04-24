By both the luck of the draw and virtue of each teams' success, the Eagles thrice faced the reigning Premier League champions and, in impressive fashion each time, emerged victorious on all three occasions.

The déja vu was palpable: two months after ending a historic 24/25 season with a 1-1 draw at Anfield, the Eagles went on to start 25/26 with a win over Arne Slot's Liverpool on penalties in the FA Community Shield at Wembley; end their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, in a dramatic 2-1 win at Selhurst Park; and record a first-ever three goal win at Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

Indeed, it was a historic sequence for Palace against English football's traditional giants – according to our records (and we welcome the challenge!), Palace became the first English team to defeat another opponent three times, in three competitions, at three different venues in one season, before the end of October.