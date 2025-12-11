A number of international Supporters Clubs across Europe have already been able to witness the Eagles in action this season: from the Austrian Eagles welcoming their compatriot Glasner and his players back in pre-season, to CPFC Norway there being there a historic night in Fredrikstad in August, and CPFC Polska welcoming Palace to Lublin at the start of the league phase, many a dream of watching the Eagles abroad has already been realised.

Today, we hear from Andy of the Irish Eagles, who'll be at Tallaght Stadium tonight to watch their beloved Palace play in their home nation...

Andy, it's great to be in Dublin! Tell us a little bit about yourself and your Crystal Palace story.

"My father was born in Dublin, but in the early 70s, he and my mam moved to Croydon for work. It was then that my dad started following Palace, living just about 10 minutes from the ground.

"They returned to Ireland in the late 70s, bringing their love for Palace with them. I was born in 1981 and have been supporting the club for around 36 years, starting when I was about eight years old.

"We used to travel over to games regularly, up until he passed away in 2021. I followed in my dad's footsteps, and now my three boys support Palace too. Slowly but surely, we're growing our Irish base of supporters!"

Tell us a little more about your group, the Irish Eagles.

"Back in 2010, Mark Mannion and I happened to meet on a flight while heading to watch a game, and that's when our group was born. We started with a simple Facebook page, and with time, our numbers steadily grew.

"Over the years, we've traveled to various games, held regular meet-ups in Dublin and other parts of Ireland, and even sponsored jerseys for Irish players like Owen Garvan and Damien Delaney.

"Although our group experienced a bit of a lull in recent years for various reasons, we've reignited the group this year. We've organised several meet-ups and monthly competitions, with plans to travel together as a group in the upcoming year.

"Currently, we have around 150 members registered, and I believe there are about 18 Season Ticket Holders and 300 official club members in Ireland!

"We're especially excited about our big meet-up for this week's upcoming Shelbourne game!"