The forward's two goals against Egypt in Monday's semi-final match – a vital equaliser, and a poacher's header, to set his team on course for a 3-1 victory after extra-time – saw him become the first-ever player to win an Olympic medal while playing for Crystal Palace.

Mateta is guaranteed at least a silver medal in the home Olympics – but will be gunning for gold when France face Spain at 17:00 BST this evening (Friday, 9th August) at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

Speaking to the Olympic Information Service after the match, Mateta said: "This was the night of my dreams. But I need one more night now to keep dreaming."

Can he secure it? The world will be watching.

Palace's previous medallists

For medal winners associated to Palace, Mateta is truly making club history at this summer's games.

Indeed, you have to dial all the way back to 1908 for the last time the club were associated with a Gold Medal winner – as historian Peter Manning tells us:

"In the 1900 and 1904 Olympics the football competition had been played by amateur club sides, but in 1908 it was decided that the competition should be played between national representative sides and England were among the eight entries that year.

"All players had to be amateurs, which still allowed many of the leading players of the day to compete, and Palace's link was that their trainer, Adrian 'Shy' Birch, was chosen to be trainer (manager) to the England team who were the ultimate gold medal winners. He repeated the achievement in 1912 when he again trained the England team to gold."

The Palace board and management are pictured below before the start of the 1911/12 season, with Adrian Birch sitting third from left.