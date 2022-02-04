“I didn’t know specifically Palace were watching me but we had a Europa League game with my team, Aalesund, and I knew a lot of teams were watching those games. They’re a good way to see how players compare to different leagues that are a bit more common to them.

“I was called up by Steffen Iversen, who was at the club at the time and is Norwegian as well. We had a little chat and he said: ‘Do you think this could be something for you?’ I was positive and from there it just went pretty quick.

“I had a chat with Dougie, together with my father. We had a good chat and Dougie explained his thoughts for the club and how he saw me and my position. It was a great meeting and made me really want to come over.

“A lot of clubs were interested and I wasn’t 100% sure Crystal Palace was the right club for me until I met Dougie. He’s good at explaining the way he sees football, how he wants to work with the team and his plans for the future.”

When Parr joined he was tasked in training with handling one of the Championship’s most explosive wingers: Wilfried Zaha. A year later and he would have to face Yannick Bolasie, too, as Palace began their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

It was quite the challenge for Palace’s 11/12 Player of the Season: “[Zaha] was amazing. I said at the time, and when I left, and said many times when people ask me about the best player I’ve played with or against I’ve said him. I’ll continue saying that, because his abilities on the ball and one v one offensively is something different. It’s great to see how good a career he has and fun to see how well he’s done at Palace.

“He was tough to handle. Both him and Bolasie had something a bit different; but as a player you want to play with the best and both of them were really good.”