Hi, I’m Katey, or Kate, Murray. I'm 41, and I have currently been working at the club for over six years as a steward in the Executive Boxes. I'm also working as a freelance 3D animator.

I'm a lifelong Palace fan – apparently, my biological father took me to my first game in 1985 (against possibly Millwall) when I was age three! He used to make me wear a hat and tell everyone I was a little boy.

I didn't get to any other games after that until 2010, when I went with some friends but, due to anxiety issues, it took me another eight years to go, when I finally got courage to attend a game again with my brother Daniel. Then, that was it: my anxiety was over and I was in love.

It was this year that I got an offer of a steward's role with the club so, since then, I think I can count on one hand how many games I’ve missed. I was even there for all the lockdown games!

A few seasons ago, I started stewarding with the away team so I'm lucky enough to get to be at away games as well – technically working, but I'm still there! I do go to most of the London away games as a fan as well. Last season it was Fulham, via a river boat trip!

My favourite Palace memory is definitely ‘Crystanbul’, the day we broke Liverpool's hearts, with the Championship play-off semi-final against an unspecified team on the south coast a close second!

However, I think the game that was the most special to me was that first one back with my brother – an FA Cup third round game against Grimsby – as it got me back in the stadium and is something we both talk about a lot.