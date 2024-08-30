Add to that his explosive pace – measuring 36.1 km/h last season to rank third across the entire division – and it creates a complete defender capable of transitioning to Premier League football.

Sochaux to Selhurst

Lacroix has been speaking to Palace TV for his first interview as a Crystal Palace player.

“I’m really happy – it’s like a dream for a young football player,” he said. “I’m really happy to be here and to arrive in this good team.

“I [saw] everything they had done last year. I watched the games and I was really surprised and really happy also for the coach, because I played with him before and when I had the first call with him I said: ‘OK, I think it’s the right moment to move in the Premier League’.”

