At the heart of the 'cradle of the Renaissance', South London was a picture of red and blue, as Crystal Palace supporters made the most of the Tuscany sunshine ahead of the UEFA Conference League quarter-final second leg at Fiorentina.
- How to watch and follow Thursday night's second leg in Florence.
- Everything you need to know about Palace in Europe.
In yet another European away day creating memories to last a lifetime, Palace fans took to the streets of central Florence – many congregrating around the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore – to bask in the Italian sunshine and make the most of the occasion: the club's first-ever major European quarter-final.
This evening, Palace head to the Artemio Franchi Stadium looking to protect the 3-0 lead earned in impressive fashion at Selhurst Park a week ago.
But before Palace go toe-to-toe with Fiorentina once more, Eagles fans were able to enjoy the surroundings and hospitality of a truly beautiful city – with the best of our city and supporter content above and below.
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Match Details
Fiorentina v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 16th April
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League quarter-final, second leg
- Artemio Franchi Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+