In yet another European away day creating memories to last a lifetime, Palace fans took to the streets of central Florence – many congregrating around the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore – to bask in the Italian sunshine and make the most of the occasion: the club's first-ever major European quarter-final.

This evening, Palace head to the Artemio Franchi Stadium looking to protect the 3-0 lead earned in impressive fashion at Selhurst Park a week ago.

But before Palace go toe-to-toe with Fiorentina once more, Eagles fans were able to enjoy the surroundings and hospitality of a truly beautiful city – with the best of our city and supporter content above and below.