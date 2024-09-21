Set to debut during the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United game on Saturday 21st September, this pioneering technology will allow both home and away supporters at Selhurst Park to experience live football like never before.

The GiveVision headset, powered by a state-of-the-art private 5G network designed and installed by Shared Access, streams live match footage directly to fans in real time. This cutting-edge system delivers an immersive, sharp stereoscopic feed to the working part of the user’s retina, enhancing remaining vision and enabling them to follow the game in unprecedented detail.

A Lag-Free, Real-Time Experience with 5G Technology

The key to this innovation lies in the speed and reliability of the private 5G network installed at Selhurst Park. Unlike traditional broadcasts that experience delays, the 5G-enabled GiveVision headsets receive an uninterrupted live feed, ensuring users see every moment in sync with the pitch action. Whether it's a goal scored or missed, fans with low vision can follow it in real time, alongside every other spectator in the stadium.

A First-of-Its-Kind Private 5G Network

Shared Access has built a dedicated, private 5G infrastructure exclusively for Crystal Palace, providing unparalleled speed and low-latency connectivity. Unlike public networks, this private 5G system operates on its own radio band, immune to congestion from the tens of thousands of mobile devices typically in use on match days. This guarantees a seamless experience for GiveVision users.

The network covers the entire stadium, allowing partially sighted fans to sit in their usual seats rather than being confined to designated areas. Importantly, this offering extends to away fans as well, making Selhurst Park a beacon of inclusivity in football.

Opening Doors for Fans with Low Vision Across the UK

With one in 30 people in the UK affected by some degree of sight loss, this initiative addresses a significant gap in football accessibility. Many clubs remain unaware of the number of fans with visual impairments simply because they do not attend games. According to a study run by UNADEV, 73% of sports fans with visual impairments don’t attend matches due to the lack of accessibility. Crystal Palace’s commitment to using technology to make football more inclusive is not only a first for the Premier League but sets a new standard for sporting venues worldwide.

Sharon Lacey, Chief Operating Officer, Crystal Palace FC:

“As a club, Crystal Palace F.C. are proud to be inclusive, and want everyone to enjoy the unique experience of a matchday at Selhurst Park. We are delighted to have adopted the GiveVision technology, an innovative way we hope to advance our matchday offering which builds on our ongoing Equality, Diversity and Inclusion work throughout the club and across our workforce, partner and worldwide community. To accompany the deployment of GiveVision and our work with Shared Access, we are also the first Premier League club to deploy a private 5G network to provide a seamless experience for GiveVision users.”

Sam Jackman, Chief Development Officer, Shared Access:

“We’ve been working with Crystal Palace for over five years, so when they approached us to help them find a way to deploy such an incredible piece of technology as GiveVision across their stadium to help their fans we leapt at the chance. Private 5G networks are in their infancy, but having partners like Crystal Palace to stimulate and challenge the role of technology inside sport is the best way to innovate in this area.”

Joanna Liddington, Head of Operations, GiveVision:

"At GiveVision, we are incredibly proud to partner with Shared Access and Crystal Palace FC, the first football club in the world to permanently implement our innovative headsets for fans with low vision. This ground-breaking step not only highlights the club’s commitment to inclusivity but also showcases the transformative potential of assistive technology in sports. Thanks to the 5G network provided by Shared Access, Palace fans with low vision can now enjoy the game in real-time, from any seat in the stadium, alongside their friends and family.

“Our goal is to make sure football is an equal playing field for all, creating a more inclusive and immersive experience for every supporter."