The two-day event, which brings together US-based football fans to watch Premier League fixtures, was the 10th of its kind, following previous events in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Orlando and Nashville.

And with Palace's clash with United kicking off at 11:30 CDT local time, it was the primetime clash of the opening day, drawing in a crowd of thousands as Oliver Glasner's side battled to a valuable point against the Red Devils.

In collaboration with our Official Destination Partner, Enjoy Illinois, Palace brought with them plenty of club merch, fun and games and a club legend, helping to ramp up the fantastic atmosphere surrounding the match even more.

Enjoy the best of the photos – and activities – below!