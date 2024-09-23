The centre-back recently signed for the Eagles from VfL Wolfsburg on a five-year deal, and helped his new side record their first clean sheet of the season on Saturday: a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

In what was just his third appearance in red and blue, no player on the pitch made more clearances than Lacroix’s six (a joint-high with captain Marc Guéhi), and the Frenchman also won a team-high three aerial duels and two interceptions.

Whilst Palace are still awaiting their first Premier League win of the season, Lacroix believes – as the players get to know one another’s games better and better – it is only a matter of time.

“I think we showed very good character in the second-half,” Lacroix told Canal+ after Saturday’s draw. “We could have scored, we could have finished the game. We had some very good chances.

“After that, it’s always important to win points. It’s precious – especially at home. Being strong at home is what you want, and against a good Manchester United team, I think we played a very good game.

“Personally, I’m new to the team. We have to learn to face some challenges, but I think it’s going to be better. We were much better [in the second] than in the first-half of the game – we managed to play better, and that’s why we had chances.

“We also have a very good team. We have quality, whether it's in front or behind. Everywhere, we have quality, and we’re going be dangerous. That's what we wanted to do against Leicester as well.

“We knew we might not get the ball as much [against Manchester United]. But on the transition, we had to be aggressive. We should have killed the game. We didn't do it, but we're still happy to have drawn this game.”

Lacroix is now targeting three points when Palace face Everton – also winless in the Premier League so far this season – at Goodison Park next Saturday.

“We’re having chances, we create great chances, but we’re a little behind in the last move,” he explained.

“I think it’ll be a good fight against Everton. We have to aim to go there to get the three points, and start our season properly.”