10. James Tomkins - 4,070 passes (two assists)

Kicking off the Palace’s Premier League top 10 passers is the longstanding defensive stalwart James Tomkins. He is the first of many centre-backs on this list and has managed to rack up over 4,000 passes during his seven seasons in south London.

His best season for passes came in 2018/19, where he notched 1,111 in total in 29 appearances. One of those passes was an assist for James McArthur to open the scoring away at West Ham United in that same season.

Tomkins’ only other assist in red and blue was for Wilfried Zaha in the 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019/20.