And after highlighting our top 10 goalscorers, we’re now turning our celebrations towards the longevity of our biggest Premier League appearance makers.

10. Jason Puncheon – 153 appearances

Born in Croydon, a player with Punch’s ability and character always seemed destined to play for Palace – and he did so with distinction in the Premier League, appearing 153 times in the top-flight between August 2013 and May 2019 and wearing the captain’s armband on 18 occasions.

Puncheon started out his career with Wimbledon and MK Dons, but broke through properly with Barnet before further periods at Plymouth and Southampton. His combative nature endeared him to the Palace fans upon joining, and he recently celebrated retiring from playing professional football to move into coaching with Cyprus’ Peyia 2014.