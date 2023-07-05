Honourable mentions

Narrowly missing out on Palace’s top 10 tacklers were Cheikhou Kouyaté and Martin Kelly, who both registered 235 tackles each, two fewer than those that start the list...

10. Jordan Ayew & Yohan Cabaye - 237 tackles

Remarkably, at the start of the top 10 list, both Jordan Ayew and Yohan Cabaye are joint 10th with 237 tackles apiece.

The Frenchman joined the side in the summer of 2015 and made a lasting impact in the heart of the midfield. He topped Palace’s tackle stats in his first season at the club, with 105 to his name and was fifth and second for tackles his two latter seasons.

Known for his ability to defend from the front, Jordan Ayew has climbed further up the tackle charts during his time in south London - repeatedly making the top 10 tacklers each season since initially joining on loan in 18/19.