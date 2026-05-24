From dramatic late winners – see Eddie Nketiah against Liverpool – and record-breaking achievements, to standout individual performances and another memorable victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Oliver Glasner’s side have enjoyed a remarkable 2025/26 campaign, capped by reaching the UEFA Conference League Final against Rayo Vallecano.

With just one home Premier League fixture remaining at Selhurst Park, against Arsenal this afternoon, now feels the perfect time to look back on the domestic season as a whole.

So, how much of it can you remember? For a bit of pre-match fun, test your knowledge in our 2025/26 Premier League quiz below!

If the below quiz is not working, please click here to play directly.