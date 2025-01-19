What a week

Where to begin summing up Crystal Palace’s last seven days?

It began with victory over Stockport in the FA Cup third-round – a win achieved despite a wide-spread bout of illness in the camp – and was followed up with a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, with Palace’s players creating raucous scenes in front of the travelling South London contingent.

On Saturday morning, Palace’s Under-18s also defeated Leicester 2-0 on the road to move top of U18 Premier League South.

There were also the arrivals of Canada international Clarissa Larisey for Crystal Palace Women, and that of exciting teenage talent Romain Esse from Millwall for Oliver Glasner’s Eagles, with the 19-year-old in attendance at London Stadium hours later.