The Eagles controlled long stretches of the match in East London and were fully deserving of their first away win in a London derby since November 2022 on the same ground.

Praising the back line, Hughes noted: “They [West Ham] have got a few injuries, which obviously is not ideal for them, but that played into our hands, and we could only play the team in front of us.

“I thought we were excellent defensively. I don't know if we conceded a shot on target the whole game, which is really impressive, because they've got such quality individuals going forward. That's credit to our defence as a team.”

That provided the platform for the likes of Ebere Eze, whose assist made it five goal contributions in his last five matches, and Jean-Philippe Mateta – at the double on Saturday afternoon – to shine in securing victory.

On Mateta, Hughes said: “It's hard to stop him. Physically, technically, but he's got everything, and you saw that today.

“Like I said, he has got everything: pace, power, hold-up play, technique… his finish for his first goal, I've not seen it back, but from where I was, he hardly any back-lift – [it went] just straight in.

“He's got it all, and it's great to play with him.”