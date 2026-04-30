Returning to Poland, the country of our first match in the Conference League proper – that win against Dynamo Kyiv in Lublin on matchday one – there is a sense of coming full circle amidst the Eagles, whose 17th match on the continent this season is their most vital yet.

A trip to face Shakhtar Donetsk – in fine form in Europe this season, with eight wins in 12 Conference League matches – is likely to pose Palace their biggest threat yet, with a place in the Final in Leipzig now well within both sides' sights.

Ahead of the first leg in Krakow's Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium, however, hundreds – if not thousands – of Palace fans amassed in the city centre to toast the site of the Eagles' latest European adventure.

The scenes – as you can see above and below – have been spectacular.