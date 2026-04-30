Crystal Palace have travelled the continent representing the club loudly and proudly – and it has been no different in Krakow today, ahead of our UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg against
- How to watch and follow Thursday night's first leg in Krakow.
- Everything you need to know about Palace in Europe.
- Hear from Oliver Glasner and Tyrick Mitchell.
Returning to Poland, the country of our first match in the Conference League proper – that win against Dynamo Kyiv in Lublin on matchday one – there is a sense of coming full circle amidst the Eagles, whose 17th match on the continent this season is their most vital yet.
A trip to face Shakhtar Donetsk – in fine form in Europe this season, with eight wins in 12 Conference League matches – is likely to pose Palace their biggest threat yet, with a place in the Final in Leipzig now well within both sides' sights.
Ahead of the first leg in Krakow's Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium, however, hundreds – if not thousands – of Palace fans amassed in the city centre to toast the site of the Eagles' latest European adventure.
The scenes – as you can see above and below – have been spectacular.
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Match Details
Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 30th April
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League semi-final, first leg
- Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+