Even now, after following Palace for more than 12 years, I can honestly say I’ve never had a bad experience with another Palace fan. That says everything about the club and the people around it.

The best example of that came at the 2016 FA Cup Final.

At the time, I was studying in Plymouth and managed to get a ticket through my membership. My dad desperately wanted to come too – watching an FA Cup Final together had actually been on a bucket list we wrote when I was about 10 years old – but we couldn’t find him a ticket beforehand.

So we travelled to Wembley anyway, hoping for a miracle. We spent the day around the Green Man with Palace fans, trying our luck, but nothing came up. My dad was almost ready to head back to the hotel when another Palace supporter walked over and offered him a spare ticket.

I asked how much he wanted for it, already mentally preparing myself to spend a small fortune. His answer?

“Face value. From one Palace fan to another.”