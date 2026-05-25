Oliver Glasner’s history makers have travelled far and wide this season, playing in front of supporters across the globe – including three international Supporters Clubs across Europe: the Austrian Eagles welcomed their compatriot Glasner and his players in pre-season; CPFC Norway were there for a historic night in Fredrikstad in August; and CPFC Polska have twice been able to host Palace on the road to Leipzig.
Now, with Palace fans flocking to Saxony, it is the turn of our German-based supporters, with Chris telling us his, and his group's, fantastic CPFC story...