The game – which kicks-off at 12:45 BST on Saturday (3rd June) – will see two fantastic squads of celebrity fans and ex-players vie for the inaugural Palace Aid trophy, in support of the Palace for Life Foundation.

Taking place as part of the 11th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival, attendees of the Beer Festival can cheer on their returning heroes from the famous Holmesdale Road stand with a pint of beer or cider, with lots of other entertainment also on offer!

All money raised at Palace Aid goes towards helping the Foundation change the lives of even more young south Londoners, a mission they have been fulfilling for over 25 years now. Find out more here.

Which former Palace stars are taking to the pitch? Read on below to find out!

Please note, the Beer Festival is open to Over-18s only.