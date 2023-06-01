Also an international acting star, Jim Piddock – whose film credits include Independence Day, The Prestige and Austin Powers among many others – is sure to deliver quite the performance, while musicians Dornik Leigh, Nadia Rose and Scotty Stacks are used to putting on quite a show.
It wouldn’t be a charity game if there weren’t a few laughs along the way, and with comedians Jim Daly, James Gill, Andrew Mensah, Chloe Petts and Elliot Steel all lacing up their boots, expect entertainment aplenty.
The additional inclusion of boxer Craig Richards is sure to pack an extra punch, while you’ll pity the player charged with marking rapid sprinter Danny Talbot, and the nouse of LADbible group founder Arian Kalantari will pose the opposition no shortage of problems.
PALACE AID
All money raised at Palace Aid goes towards helping the Foundation change the lives of even more young south Londoners, a mission they have been fulfilling for over 25 years now.
By offering free sporting sessions, employment and training workshops, 1:1 mentoring, and more, the Foundation plays a vital role in the community and there are loads of ways you, as dedicated Palace fans, can help them reach even more local youngsters.
Palace for Life staff will be dotted around the festival if you want to hear more about their work or donate.
DONATE A PINT, ROUND - OR NIGHT OUT
It is a Beer Festival after all, and what better way to get into the spirit of things than by donating the cost of a pint - or if you’re feeling generous, donating the Foundation a round or a night out?
All money raised will go towards the Made in South London campaign, which has a target of raising £1m in the next two years to support thousands more young people in our community.
Just speak to a member of staff at the festival, or click here to donate now.