What time does it start?

The 2023 Beer Festival runs between 12:00 BST to Late on Saturday, 3rd June at Selhurst Park.

Last admission is at 17:00.

What's included in a ticket?

Still on sale for just £15 – rising to £23 on the day – tickets include access to the event, your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design.

Such days are even better in groups, and if you buy five tickets, you can get the sixth for free! Simply add six tickets to your basket and use the code 2023BFGroup.

And how about drinks tokens?

Get yourself set for the day in advance: half-pint tokens can now be purchased online for just £2.50 per token (the equivalent of £5 for a London pint!).

These can also be purchased on the day at the beer voucher kiosks on the Upper and Lower Holmesdale Concourses. Please note that tokens are non-transferable.

Travel advice

Please note that, due to train strikes, Selhurst and Thornton Heath stations will have no service; both stations will be closed.

Limited services are expected to arrive at Norwood Junction via Arriva Rail. Please plan your journey in advance, and set out early to avoid disappointment.

Please note:

Tokens are non-refundable. There will be no parking, so please plan accordingly. Train strikes are likely to disrupt any journeys to nearby stations, so please plan your trip in advance. We advise supporters to print their tickets in advance. Please be prepared to show proof of age.

Please drink responsibly

Please be respectful of the surrounding residential area when you leave.

For more information, check out the brochure here.

www.drinkaware.co.uk