2012/13 - Part Four: Holloway's arrival

Over these two weeks, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign

3rd November: Palace 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

With Palace having been searching for a replacement for Dougie Freedman, who had departed for Bolton Wanderers, their announcement coincided with their next game.

New manager Ian Holloway was unveiled to the fans at half-time having signed a four-and-a-half-year deal earlier in the day. Keith Millen came as his assistant.

The woeful start to the season was long gone as the Eagles continued their unbeaten run, moving into third place with this victory, a last game for caretaker Curtis Fleming.

Palace were dominant throughout with both Damien Delaney and Yannick Bolasie hitting the woodwork before Glenn Murray turned in Owen Garvan’s sumptuous cross just before half-time.

Midway through the second-half Murray was fouled in the penalty area and the striker netted the subsequent spot kick but was denied a hat-trick when ‘keeper Paul Robinson pulled off a double save from another Murray penalty kick. Holloway admitted to having goosebumps on the back of his neck during his introduction and this free-flowing display must have given him confidence.

Palace moved up a place to third behind Cardiff and Middlesbrough while inflicting Rovers’ first away defeat of the season.