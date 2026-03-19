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      '90s hero Dean Gordon recalls 'real atmosphere' of Cypriot football

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      Ahead of our UEFA Conference League Round of 16 tie against Cypriot Cup AEK Larnaca, the matchday programme spoke with a Crystal Palace '90s hero who has plied his trade on the Copper Island: Dean Gordon.

      This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca programme earlier this month - you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

      Over a near 20-year footballing career at the highest level, while also doing his fair share of globetrotting.

      Palace fans will remember the energy, effort, and attacking prowess that Gordon showed from left-back over his seven years at Selhurst Park – a committed South Londoner from Croydon who knew what it meant to wear the badge.

      But some may not know that Gordon also enjoyed a short spell in Cyprus in 2005 – his first spell outside of England.

      The decision stemmed from a curiosity many of us experience at a certain point in life. A change of culture and a chance to live in a new country appealed.

      “I was coming towards the end of my career,” Gordon says. “And although I loved my time in England I’d always wanted to play abroad at some stage.

      “I had a contact with Sky Andrew, who was Sol Campbell’s agent, and he mentioned APOEL Nicosia were an option.

      “There were a few players already out there like the late Chris Bart-Williams and Hámilton Ricard, who I played with at Middlesbrough.

      “So, when it was put to me I snapped their hands off really. Obviously it didn’t have the exposure of Italy or Spain, but I thought it was a great opportunity.

      "The nice weather was a draw of course! As people will know who have visited, it’s a lovely island. But the standard of football was really good.”

      In a 26-game league season APOEL were nearly faultless the season Gordon played. They lost just twice all season, but it wasn’t quite enough for the title.

      “There was potential for us to win it,” adds Gordon. “But we lost out to Anorthosis [Famagusta]. It was really close.”

      It was indeed, as just four points separated the two clubs at full-time on the final day of the season.

      “They were managed by Temur Ketsbaia, who used to play for Newcastle,” says Gordon. “Famous for booting the advertising hoardings and being a bit mad. He kind of summed up what it was like out there.

      “The big games I think had a real atmosphere. As you often see in Greek football for the bigger games, the atmosphere is crazy – and in Cyprus you’ve got the Greek Cypriots but also the Turkish Cypriots.

      "So when it comes to football it’s the same kind of energy and passion. When the stadiums are full it can be an intimidating atmosphere.

      “And the standard has continued to improve since I was there. APOEL have been in the UEFA Champions League recently. Omonia and Nicosia have done well in Europe, we’ve seen Pathos in the UEFA Champions League, so it’s improving.”

      They were very organised and made it difficult

      Dean Gordon

      Indeed, as AEK Larnaca have already shown with their UEFA Conference League performances this season, they are capable of competing with the best in the competition.

      Not only did they win on their first visit to Selhurst Park, and keep it goalless in last week's first leg – the Cypriot Cup holders only conceded one goal across the entire league phase.

      “I think Palace were probably surprised by just how good Larnaca were.

      “They were very organised and made it difficult. It’ll be the same over the two legs this time.

      “I think over two games, you’d expect the Premier League experience to shine through and for this team to have enough to come through the tie.”

      Gordon believes that if they can, it could prove a pivotal moment in the Eagles’ season.

      “I know they’ve still got some big Premier League games coming up and they’ll still think with two months left there’s time to get up the table.

      “But with the squad they’ve got, players coming back, I really think there’s a massive opportunity to win a European trophy which has been won by a few Premier League teams in recent years.

      “So there’s no reason they can’t do it. Obviously another win [in the league] will probably see Premier League status retained so they can focus even more on Europe.

      “You just need all your big players at this time in the season. Everyone needs to be fit if you’re going to cope with the demands of playing three games a week.

      “They’ve lost [Marc] Guéhi in the January which was never going to be easy, but they’ve also had [Jean- Philippe] Mateta out as well. That has impacted the team.

      “But this season’s still been a great experience for the club.”

      It would be intriguing to throw Gordon at his best into the current Palace squad. Whilst his energy and athleticism would be welcome, the man who holds the No. 3 shirt he used to wear has had another excellent year in Red and Blue – Tyrick Mitchell.

      Naturally, Gordon is a fan.

      “He [Mitchell] doesn’t seem to be injured much, always available,” he says. “He looks like a really tidy player.

      “He’s probably not as attacking as I was, but saying that he’s scored a few goals this season.

      “Like all of them from last season, they’ll be remembered by the fans as playing in one of the best Crystal Palace teams of all-time.

      “It’s nice to see homegrown players coming in and doing well - that’s what Palace have always had. I think that’s massively important for this club.

      “He also played for England, so he’s got one over for me there! But good luck to him.”

      As well as Palace, Dean also keeps a close eye on Southampton these days. His son moved to the Saints from Swansea City two years ago.

      Wood-Gordon is primarily more of a centre-back but they share striking similarities in playing styles.

      Like his father he has also been capped at under-21 level by England and will be aiming one day to break into the senior ranks.

      So does Gordon senior offer plenty of sound advice?

      “Well,” Gordon pauses. “He listens to me sometimes when he wants to… and when he doesn’t listen to me, he’ll come back later and say I was right!

      “Sometimes it’ll take him months or even a few years to come around. He thinks I haven’t played anywhere, then he’ll remember I did play in the Premier League,” laughs Gordon.

      “But he’s done fantastically well. To still be only 23-years-old and to have played over 100 games shows how good he is.

      “He’s not been in the team the last few weeks, but it’s all a learning curve.

      “Technically, he’s great on the ball. Fantastic with it at feet, better than I was. I have told him I was more athletic, quicker, not much got past me.

      “But if I had his technical ability I’d have probably played for England quite a few times.

      “I hope he can learn from his mistakes, but my mistakes as well. I’m really proud of him already and just want him to have a great career.”

      Hopefully Wood-Gordon will be remembered, post-retirement, by the supporters of the clubs he has played for, just like Gordon senior is at Palace.

      Match Details

      AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace

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