'90s hero Dean Gordon recalls 'real atmosphere' of Cypriot football

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca programme earlier this month - you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

Over a near 20-year footballing career at the highest level, while also doing his fair share of globetrotting.

Palace fans will remember the energy, effort, and attacking prowess that Gordon showed from left-back over his seven years at Selhurst Park – a committed South Londoner from Croydon who knew what it meant to wear the badge.

But some may not know that Gordon also enjoyed a short spell in Cyprus in 2005 – his first spell outside of England.

The decision stemmed from a curiosity many of us experience at a certain point in life. A change of culture and a chance to live in a new country appealed.

“I was coming towards the end of my career,” Gordon says. “And although I loved my time in England I’d always wanted to play abroad at some stage.

“I had a contact with Sky Andrew, who was Sol Campbell’s agent, and he mentioned APOEL Nicosia were an option.

“There were a few players already out there like the late Chris Bart-Williams and Hámilton Ricard, who I played with at Middlesbrough.

“So, when it was put to me I snapped their hands off really. Obviously it didn’t have the exposure of Italy or Spain, but I thought it was a great opportunity.

"The nice weather was a draw of course! As people will know who have visited, it’s a lovely island. But the standard of football was really good.”