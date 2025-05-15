FA Cup Final day traditions: Why they make the Final special

The FA Cup Final remains one of the biggest days in the English football calendar.

In previous eras, the day's impact was seismic. The country stopped to watch one of the few live televised games across the season. The broadcast pre-match build-up started after breakfast and went on until kick-off.

Although the expansion of European football and the introduction of the Premier League mean that it is no longer the only show in town, the Cup final retains a unique place in the fabric of English football.

Last year's final between Manchester City and Manchester United was watched by over eight million in the UK alone.

But why for so many fans is it still ‘the game'? Pomp, ceremony, heritage... here are our favourite FA Cup traditions.