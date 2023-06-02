Skip navigation
Cannon: ‘We cannot stand still or take anything for granted’

Features

Crystal Palace’s 10-year stay in the Premier League, much like its 22/23 season, has been marked with ups and downs and managerial change. Club legend Jim Cannon reflects on the recent campaign, the decade long stint in the league and opens up regarding future prospects on and off the pitch.

On the season as a whole, Cannon highlighted a number of factors: “The season seems to have been extremely long I think, the first part of it people seem to have forgotten about, because we had an eight week break before Christmas for the World Cup!”

“The first part of the season, we were doing okay without doing too much. Patrick [Vieira], who we all expected to push on from last season, didn’t seem to be able to get what we wanted out of the team and obviously he went and Roy [Hodgson] has come in and has been like a breath of fresh air.

“The football has been good, he had the same players Patrick had, but Patrick wasn’t playing people like Ebere Eze - he was bringing him on as a sub. All of a sudden, Roy’s looked at him and said ‘right, go out there son and play.’

“We can see from the performances of the whole team that something wasn’t right and that Roy’s obviously seen that and the last 10-12 games have been brilliant.

“As a Palace fan, coming here watching it and watching us play well and score goals has been, I won’t say unique, as we’ve done it before, but it’s been really nice to watch.

Michael Olise’s goal against Manchester United was a standout moment, but there were a few games we played - Brentford, we gave a goal away in the last minute. There were some really, really good performances. Under Roy, the last half a dozen games at home we’ve seen a totally different Palace side.”

Roy Hodgson's first interview returning as Palace Manager

Indeed, Hodgson’s second tenure at the club has seen Palace pick up 18 points and secured another season of Premier League football. This, according to Cannon, has seen the club become more established and has laid the groundwork for continued development on and off the pitch.

“The expectations have changed. When you first come in - you just want to make sure you stay in the Premier League. Over the last few years the expectations have been obviously a lot higher.

“In the earlier years after getting promoted, the quality of players maybe wasn’t as good as we have now. Being a more established team now - the players you’re looking to bring in have to be a little bit better than maybe what we had five or six years ago.

“I think we’ve proven that we can bring in quality players - Patrick brought in loads of really good ones, I think we’ve got two of the best centre-halves in the country [in Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen]. I think we’ve got one of the best right wingers in Olise, Eze has just found a new lease of life when you think about how long he was out for.

“The whole thing has changed and once you become a bit more established it gives the Chairman more leeway to work on things. Obviously the longer you’re in it the more people might want to come and put funds in. At the moment the Premier League is all about how much money you’ve got.

“We’re not the richest of clubs, but we keep moving up slowly and doing what we’re doing then I’m sure we’ll [continue to do well and compete],but you can't take anything for granted.

“Southampton have been in the league for 10 years and they’ve just been relegated. It’s a case of trying to improve every year and bring better players in."

Improvements have come not only on the pitch and in players, but also off the pitch and at youth level where the club has established itself as a Category 1 Academy with a brand new facility that has opened up in the last few years.

“Football’s different from when I played, there was a squad of 14 and we were called apprentices. We weren’t Academy players [like you know today] - one or two would get through and the rest would just fall by the wayside.

"I think now, it’s totally different - you can see by the money the club have spent on the Academy, it’s not just about getting players into the first-team, it’s also about progressing players on.

“If you spend £20 million on an Academy, you need to get some returns. Even though some of those players may not get in Palace’s first-team, the club can sell them for a good amount of money and move them on and bring the next lot in.

“It’s been great to see [young players in the side], when I played there were five youth team players in my team when I was 22-23. It’s just nice, it gives the kids something to aim for.

“If you’re playing in a [top six side] for instance, hardly any of their players would come through, because they can just go out and spend £60 million on someone. We can't do that, so Roy’s given players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Tyrick Mitchell a chance, and low and behold they’ve proven themselves as good players.

“Sometimes you just need to give them a few games and you suddenly think ‘oh, this guy’s going to be good.’ So it’s nice to see, if you’re going to have a very expensive Academy - you want to be bringing them into your own team.

Drone flight through the new Crystal Palace F.C. Academy

On the facilities themselves, Cannon shared an interesting anecdote which shows just how far the club has come from when he first started as an apprentice: “Facilities were slightly different when I was coming in!

“As a 16 year old, I needed treatment on my knee. The medical room was just off of the first-team dressing room, which we weren’t allowed in, so the physio - who wasn’t actually a physio, he was a kitman/trainer/physio(!) - took me into the dressing room and laid me down on the bed.

“He said ‘I’ve got to switch the light out,’ so he switched the light out and then leant up, took the bulb out of the light fitting and then plugged a machine in for me to receive some heat treatment!

“It was one man and his dog! I was at the opening of the Academy, seeing the gymnasium and the facilities is just amazing. We had a great coach, a chap called Ernie Walley, he taught us well and got quite a few players into the first-team, which is the main thing. So it's slightly different compared to today!”

Finally, looking ahead to 23/24 and beyond, Cannon’s focus was on the new Main Stand.

“I think everybody would like to see the Main Stand. I mean this stand is the same stand that I’ve known from 50 years ago - it’s just had a lot of work done to it!

“Looking at building the new Main Stand is a must, and to attract players you need the facilities as well. We’ve got the fabulous Academy to bring young players in and the first-team training setup is exceptionally good as well.

“We’ve got to just keep progressing, improving the team, the stadium and hopefully Steve will be able to do that and bring more people in. Everything’s looking good, but of course you can't stand still or take anything for granted and I know the people that run the club don’t do that. It’s just a case of what we do next year and beyond.”

