Cannon: ‘We cannot stand still or take anything for granted’

On the season as a whole, Cannon highlighted a number of factors: “The season seems to have been extremely long I think, the first part of it people seem to have forgotten about, because we had an eight week break before Christmas for the World Cup!”

“The first part of the season, we were doing okay without doing too much. Patrick [Vieira], who we all expected to push on from last season, didn’t seem to be able to get what we wanted out of the team and obviously he went and Roy [Hodgson] has come in and has been like a breath of fresh air.

“The football has been good, he had the same players Patrick had, but Patrick wasn’t playing people like Ebere Eze - he was bringing him on as a sub. All of a sudden, Roy’s looked at him and said ‘right, go out there son and play.’

“We can see from the performances of the whole team that something wasn’t right and that Roy’s obviously seen that and the last 10-12 games have been brilliant.

“As a Palace fan, coming here watching it and watching us play well and score goals has been, I won’t say unique, as we’ve done it before, but it’s been really nice to watch.

“Michael Olise’s goal against Manchester United was a standout moment, but there were a few games we played - Brentford, we gave a goal away in the last minute. There were some really, really good performances. Under Roy, the last half a dozen games at home we’ve seen a totally different Palace side.”