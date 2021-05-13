Our ambition is to become one of the top academies in the country.Gary Issott, Academy Director
The Academy
Our Academy is the pride of the club, producing graduates throughout Crystal Palace history such as Kenny Sansom, Vince Hilaire, Gareth Southgate, Victor Moses and Wilfried Zaha.
The Palace Academy underwent extensive redevelopment recently and secured Category 1 status in summer 2020.
Find out more about what makes our Academy the pride of south London below.
