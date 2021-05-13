Skip navigation
Our ambition is to become one of the top academies in the country.

Gary Issott, Academy Director

Our Academy is the pride of the club, producing graduates throughout Crystal Palace history such as Kenny Sansom, Vince Hilaire, Gareth Southgate, Victor Moses and Wilfried Zaha.

The Palace Academy underwent extensive redevelopment recently and secured Category 1 status in summer 2020.

Find out more about what makes our Academy the pride of south London below.

Academy Founder Members

Academy Founder Members

Check out the benefits
Coaching philosophy

Coaching philosophy

Find out our coaching philosophy
Playing philosophy

Playing philosophy

Read our playing philosophy
Academy vision

Academy vision

See our vision
hannam-u23s-academy-pitch-20-21.jpg

Mission statement

Our mission statement
Values

Values

Read our values
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • Jonny Williams
  • Wilfried Zaha
  • Nathaniel Clyne
  • Sean Scannell
  • Wayne Routledge
  • Hayden Mullins
  • Clinton Morrison
  • Gareth Southgate
  • Richard Shaw
  • John Salako
  • Vince Hilaire
  • Kenny Sansom
  • Dave Swindlehurst
  • Jim Cannon
  • Steve Kember
  • John Jackson
  • Johnny Byrne
