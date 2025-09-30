New ground: Palace’s competition debuts down the years

But that’s the feeling that Palace fans will enjoy on Thursday evening (17:45 BST) against Dynamo Kyiv, our first 'proper' major European tie after success in the play-off stage back in August.

As a reward for defeating Fredrikstad we now enter the league phase of the UEFA Conference League. Here six games between now and December will determine whether Palace can progress to the knockout phase.

The Eagles will tread new ground with a first full European campaign, with the journey beginning in Lublin.

Ahead of the match, then, let’s take a look at some of Palace’s previous competition debuts…

First… ever match

When it comes to declaring our first-ever match, definition comes into play, so to clarify early: we'll recount the story of the first-ever football match played by the amateur Crystal Palace Club, prior to us turning professional in 1905.

It was at 2.30pm on the afternoon of Saturday, 15th March, 1862, when a momentous footballing event took place on a football pitch... in Leytonstone, Essex.

It was momentous because it was the first reported football match of the Crystal Palace Club – the club’s amateur identity – against a team called The Forest Club.