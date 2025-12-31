Palace's 2025 Wrapped: The best games, goals & moments

Where to begin summing up this most historic of dates, then? Well, we'll give it our best – as we roll through our pick of the greatest games, goals, photos and moments from this year, to go alongside our favourite statistics.

But let's be honest – in all four categories, there were so, so many more we could have included.

Greatest games

Where else to start? Saturday, 17th May, 2025. The promised land.

Our third FA Cup Final proved the charm for the Eagles, as we defeated Manchester City by a goal to 'nil at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on a day in our history which will never be forgotten.

Ebere Eze's clinical first-time finish in the first-half; a Dean Henderson penalty save from Omar Marmoush before the interval; and a defensive performance for the ages, one characterised by the most incredible commitment, courage and belief, all combined to see us through – in front of a sea of roaring Red and Blue fans at Wembley Stadium.

The first-ever major trophy in our history – and we fully, fully deserved it. As Chairman Steve Parish said after the game: "We deserved it for how incredible this group are: the fans, the history, the times we've been denied... it was our time. It felt like our time."

We will never get tired of watching the video below!