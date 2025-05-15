'We fell in love with Palace' – Voices of CPFC Ghana, Hong Kong, Japan & more

While the eyes of the world will undoubtedly be on North-West London on Saturday, the cheers will come from much further afield – as just six of our many, many international supporters groups – which you can find here – will testify...

Palace in... Ghana (above)

Tell us a little bit about your group.

We had family members back here in Ghana who loved football. Shortly, they relocated to the UK and found themselves in the Palace Community. Any time they spoke to us, it was all about Crystal Palace and how lovely the atmosphere is.

We fell in love with Crystal Palace and found ourselves watching most Palace matches. Most of us were active players, so we decided to form Crystal Palace Ghana as a community of fans who play football matches with other communities.

Gradually, we announced ourselves throughout many communities as a result of numerous wins and the passion we showed for the club. Many communities were surprised about our love for South London. Neighbouring communities even troll us when Palace lose matches in the Premier League – but we show more passion.

Eventually, in 2019, we joined social media to solidify our community. Palace fans on Twitter were so hospitable, and we enjoyed interacting with them. A big thank you to Palace fans Sean in the UK, Eagle-Eyed Football in the UK, and Jose from Portugal.

Palace fans on Twitter set up a GoFundMe in 2021 to purchase jerseys, boots, and other accessories for us. The fans wholeheartedly donated to the GoFundMe, and Palace Co-owner John Textor supported us with a donation.

We have about 30 members consisting of passionate fans, players, doctors, accountants, data analysts, caterers and many more. Many young and old people in the community support Palace. We meet almost every week to discuss matches and Premier League results. We mostly watch Crystal Palace matches together.