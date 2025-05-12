‘You realise you’re part of history’ – Voices of Wembley: Geoff Thomas

Today, we hear from former Palace captain Geoff Thomas – the man who led the Eagles out at Wembley for our first-ever FA Cup final, which took place on this day 35 years ago…

“It was like going into Gladiators, really – it felt that way with the walk..."

Although we're speaking over the phone, you can hear, from the intonation of his voice, the twinkle in Geoff Thomas’ eye – the memory of leading Crystal Palace out for their first-ever FA Cup Final burns brightly.

“I think as a player, that’s when you realise you're a part of history,” he continues, describing the feeling of the long walk from the old Wembley dressing room, along the concrete paved tunnel floor – matchball and furled-up pennant in hand.

Steve Coppell strides ahead of Thomas; Nigel Martyn walks behind, also with matchball in hand. The trio walk out to a fever pitch of noise and anticipation alongside Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and skipper Bryan Robson.

Thomas attempts a few basketball-style spins with the ball on the end of his finger, walking with confidence – no nerves on show.