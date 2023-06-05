April

On April Fools’ Day, Palace welcomed Leicester to Selhurst Park – but when new manager Roy Hodgson had demanded ‘energy and enthusiasm’, he was not joking.

“I want to see some energy. I want to see some enthusiasm. I want to see that they are aware of our situation, and they are aware that the fans need to be boosted as well, [and want] to see a team that they can believe in, and get behind,” he said in his first interview

“Any tactical changes or tweaks we want to make, we’ll be working on from now until the end of May, but for this first game… I want energy, I want enthusiasm, I want optimism, and I want a lack of fear.

“I want players with the quality we have to show those qualities, and not be frightened that they’re going to fail in some way. Go out there, don’t be scared to fail, trust in yourself, trust in your teammates – and trust our fans to pull us though.”