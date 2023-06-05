April was quiet, wasn’t it? What a dramatic end to the season Crystal Palace had – look back at the final two months in all their glory...
April
On April Fools’ Day, Palace welcomed Leicester to Selhurst Park – but when new manager Roy Hodgson had demanded ‘energy and enthusiasm’, he was not joking.
“I want to see some energy. I want to see some enthusiasm. I want to see that they are aware of our situation, and they are aware that the fans need to be boosted as well, [and want] to see a team that they can believe in, and get behind,” he said in his first interview
“Any tactical changes or tweaks we want to make, we’ll be working on from now until the end of May, but for this first game… I want energy, I want enthusiasm, I want optimism, and I want a lack of fear.
“I want players with the quality we have to show those qualities, and not be frightened that they’re going to fail in some way. Go out there, don’t be scared to fail, trust in yourself, trust in your teammates – and trust our fans to pull us though.”
What unfolded was quite spectacular. After Leicester took the lead against run of play, Palace equalised before Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a 94th-minute winner to spark bedlam in the stands – and on the touchline.
The good times showed no sign of stopping, as the Eagles headed to Elland Road and smashed five past Leeds United, equalling their biggest-ever away win in the Premier League – a record set in Hodgson’s previous tenure.
A third straight win on the spin, inspired by an Ebere Eze double at Southampton, all-but secured Palace’s Premier League status, and suddenly the pressure was lifted.
After a tough draw with Everton and defeat on the road against Wolves, Hodgson’s men were back to winning ways in a free-scoring 4-3 victory over West Ham at Selhurst Park.
It was arguably the game of the season in SE25 as a thriller in the Selhurst sunshine saw the Hammers strike early through Tomas Soucek; Palace race into a 3-1 first-half lead; the two teams exchange further goals either side of half-time; and West Ham pull another back to set up a grandstand finish.
May
The Eagles' Premier League status now mathematically secure, a narrow defeat to Tottenham on 'Coronation Weekend' was largely inconsequential.
But it was a week later when Palace played football fit for royalty: a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Selhurst in which the home team were dominant from start to finish.
It's hard to know which of Eze's two goals that afternoon – a feat which took him to 10 for the season – was the better.
His first was a close-range finish after a supreme team move which saw every outfield player touch the ball at least once; his second was a marvel, the No. 10 collecting a delightful long pass from Michael Olise before beating four players and smashing the ball into the top corner from distance.
As the season drew to a close, there was the sight of a rare goal from Joel Ward as Palace drew at Craven Cottage, but more pertinently there were goodbyes to two club legends who have played an enormous role in earning Palace a record-extending 11th consecutive year in the top-flight.
“For a child growing up in the middle of a war, playing football in the Premier League was a pipe-dream – but now it is a reality,” Luka Milivojevic wrote in an emotional final set of programme notes.
“You have all helped me to fulfil that dream. I have said it before and I will say it again now: there are no better places in the Premier League to play football than at Selhurst Park.
“There is something unique about the way you get behind us on the field, whether we are winning or losing. We know that you are ready to push us on to find that late goal, or to keep that crucial clean sheet.
“Hearing the roar of the crowd after a goal or after the final whistle is something every player is lucky to experience.”
James McArthur’s 253rd Palace appearance against Nottingham Forest was his last. “It was special,” he smiled. “It was very nice to hear the appreciation. You give so much throughout the years for the club, and to hear that appreciation was a special moment.
“I just tried to concentrate on winning the game! It’s hard. I think the lads spoke about how competitive I am and it’s hard to self-reflect and look at everything when you’re coming on and you want to win a game – but now, it’s a nice moment.
“[This club] means the world [to me]. I can talk for days, and when I try and speak in front of the fans or the players, it’s tough, because they mean the world to me.
“Words can’t really describe how I feel about this club.”
The duo had both been honoured at an emotional but fitting celebration four days prior: the 22/23 End of Season Awards, at which Cheick Doucouré collected Player of the Season, and Olise the Players' Player of the Season accolade.
It’s been a Roy and Ray inspired whirlwind, but it has created some memories that will last a lifetime. Roll on next season…