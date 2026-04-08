Palace's first match in the space of three weeks comes off the bat of an international window and a break in fixtures, which means their last outing was that memorable win in Cyprus to secure progression from the Round of 16.

Oliver Glasner and his team have used their time wisely, however, in preparation, with the Manager telling his pre-match press conference: “I think we managed the three weeks quite well for everyone. To be honest, for all the players, this was an incentive for qualifying for the quarter-finals – they had eight days off straight after the Larnaca game!

“Then we started with the players who were here – seven players plus a few from our Under-21s. We started two weeks before tomorrow’s game, and we had an in-house game with our U21s to stay in the rhythm.

“All internationals had minutes with their national teams, then all the internationals had a few days off after their second game – we could afford this because we didn't play at the weekend.

"On Saturday, I went to Verona to watch Fiorentina live in the stadium there. Since Sunday, we were all together - we always start four days before a game to prepare.

“With all this, we had quite a lot of time to prepare – we feel ready and we're looking forward to tomorrow's game.”

Check out the best photos from this week's training above!

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Fiorentina