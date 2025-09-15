Having qualified for European competition for the first time this season, the Eagles join the competition at the third-round stage – and will take on familiar opposition in South London rivals Millwall, whom they eliminated from the FA Cup last season in an eventful fixture in SE25.

In that last competitive game between the two sides – the 100th such meeting between Palace and Millwall – Mateta suffered an early injury to his ear, in an incident which resulted in the dismissal of the visiting goalkeeper.

But speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference, Glasner confirmed: “Straight before the press conference, he was still in the dressing room and we spoke.

“He had the same feeling that I had: he said ‘we don't need to talk about it, of course I want to play.’ He's fine to play, he will start tomorrow, and it's all good.”