Speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-Liverpool press conference – with Palace having won four of their six matches against the Reds thus far during his tenure – Glasner praised the collective development of his players over the last two years.

“You know me, I don't always want to mention one single player, but I think in these two years, there was a big change within the club,” Glasner noted. “Many experienced players left, let’s say starting with the captain Joel Ward, with Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp – many players who also led the dressing room.

“There were players who led the dressing room and players who led the team on the pitch, like Michael Olise, like Eberechi Eze, like Joachim Andersen, like Marc Guéhi. That means a massive change, not just in football, but in the team dynamic, in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“That means players have to step up. Players get a different role. Let’s say the first one who got a different role was Marc, because all of a sudden he was the captain. I think he did very well, and I think also this experience helps him now perform that well for Manchester City.

“Then, it's Dean Henderson. He's our number one. Before, it was always Sam Johnstone or him. He's our number one now, and I think this is what he expresses in every single game, with a lot of confidence and a great aura.