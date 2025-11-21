With 11 matches between now and the new calendar year, Palace’s trip to Molineux marks the beginning of their busiest spell of an already-packed calendar, fighting for four competitions.

Glasner was asked about how – last season, on occasions his team strung together multiple consecutive wins – they would be rewarded with additional time off training, and whether this would be feasible in the weeks ahead.

The Manager replied: “The best incentive is standing in front of our fans, and celebrating with them.

“We’re all enjoying these times. Yes, we're looking for the same. The internationals now, they will get Sunday, Monday off, so the others have to come in on Sunday.

“We’ll be a small group, but all the others, including myself and the staff, we had off the complete first half [of the international break], so really straight after Brighton, we closed the training ground for all these players, and arrived Monday.

“We’re really finding this balance between load – mentally, psychologically and physically – and also resting. At the end they know that we try to find the best way, and what we all want is that we never risk success for this.

“If we think giving players time off is better to win the next game, we will give them it off, and this is what they know. They won't ask for a day off if they believe it reduces the chance of winning the next game.

“I liked when I think it was Pep [Guardiola], now before the [Man City vs] Dortmund game in the Champions League, gave the players the day before the game off. He said he just felt, after the intense Bournemouth game, it helped them more if they had it off, and they won 4-1.

“It's always about watching your players and talking to them. They are all adults, they all want to succeed, they want to perform on a top level, and it's good communication and feeling. This is what we will do until the end of the year.”

