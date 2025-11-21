The Palace captain missed the Eagles’ last match before the November international break – against Brighton & Hove Albion – after sustaining a late injury against AZ Alkmaar, and subsequently did not feature for England in their two matches this fortnight, although he did still link up with the squad.
Guéhi is set to return to action at Molineux, however, as Glasner stated in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference: “He will start.
“It was a bruise. It was very, very painful. Then, he was with the English team, they did a lot of treatment, tried to involve him in the second game – but it made no sense – and then he came straight to our medical department, and they worked very, very hard, and Marc as well.
“Tuesday was the first time he was with the rehab staff on the pitch, and he raised his thumb and said it's all good, and since Wednesday he did every exercise in training. He didn't train for about two weeks, but with Marc’s quality, Marc’s experience, I have no concerns.”