On HŠK Zrinjski Mostar…

I watched their full game against FK Borac Banja Luka on Saturday [a 3-0 defeat]. I think game was closer than the result. They had a disallowed goal, and it would have been a 1-1.

They like to play football. Good players. There are two players who played for my club where I was playing for 18 years, SV Ried: Stefano Surdanovic and Leo Mikić.

They tried to build up the game. We don't know exactly if they’ll play with a back four or a back five: in the Conference League, they played sometimes with a back five. In the league, normally with a back four.

But the style is many passes and good technical players. We are prepared and we have respect because they deserve to be in this qualification round. But of course we are here to win the game, to show a good performance.

But I think they are doing well. Normally, they don't concede a lot of goals. And they also don't score a lot of goals. Always tight results, especially in the Conference League.

Maybe we don't talk about the [Dynamo] Kyiv game [a 6-0 defeat for Zrinjski in the league phase – but all the others: it was 1-0 [defeat] at Mainz, 1-0 defeat at Rakow, a 2-1 win here over Hacken – so always very tight results, and therefore we have respect.