Glasner believes Palace's 2025/26 is about to enter a crucial phase, with ten Premier League games remaining, starting with Thursday's trip to Tottenham (20:00 GMT) – and a last 16 tie in the UEFA Conference League beginning next week.

The Eagles ended the previous season with an outstanding run of form, losing just two games from mid-February to the end of a campaign which culminated in an FA Cup Final victory.

When asked if this time of the season brought the best out of him, during the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference, Glasner responded by saying: “We are starting the crunch time in the Premier League and the Conference League.

“I don’t know, maybe I enjoy it because the sun is shining.

“But I always like crunch time. Of course, my focus is always the same.