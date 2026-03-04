Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the United Kingdom.

Coverage will start at 19:00 GMT on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports through <a href="https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/en/watch-tnt-sports-on-discoveryplus?utm_source=tntsports.co.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=sportsEditorial-article-redirection&utm_content=article_Body-Link_url" target="_blank">discovery+</a>, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here and filtering by your country in the dropdown menu.

How to listen to Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.