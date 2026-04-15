On whether he anticipates Fiorentina will change anything for the second leg…

I don't expect them changing a lot, to be honest, because when you have a certain way and a certain style of playing, you can't change it within three days.

Fiorentina has been very successful in the way they are playing in Serie A, because I think they are unbeaten in five games now.

It's difficult to create chances against them and they are always able to score. Usually they don't have very high-scoring games in Serie A, so I was surprised that we could score three goals, that we were really able to create four or five big chances against them.

I expect them to be a bit more aggressive, because they have two styles of defending. One is playing in a deep block, defending the box very well, and the other way is being very aggressive and pressing man-to-man very high. This is what they did straight after half-time or more times in the second half, and in these moments we were struggling a little bit.

So I expect them to be more aggressive, going more man-to-man. But on the other side, what we could see at the end of the game, when they take more risks, this gives us more space, and then we are also able to create our chances and score goals. Because at the end, I think we were closer to scoring a fourth goal than they were to get their first.

But in the end, I think now we are in April, both teams have their style, their way of playing, and they don't change it completely.

On JP Mateta’s impressive return to action…

I am very pleased to have him back and getting closer to his best fitness. I think he is not still at 100% but he is coming closer and closer.

To be honest, it was very easy to manage him because he is a lovely person, first of all, and he is a great football player.

He said: “Gaffer, I will work very hard to be fit and help the team achieve our goals” and this is what he did from day number one.

I think everybody in the dressing room, everybody at Crystal Palace, likes him because he is just such a lovely person and a funny person. He is always joking, smiling, and he is just bringing good mood to the dressing room.