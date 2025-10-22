On managing minutes...

[The defeat to Everton] was at the end of three weeks where we had many games. Now we are at the beginning. Of course, you will ask me the same before Arsenal, you will ask me the same before Liverpool. Then we play Brentford, then we are at home to Alkmaar, and then we have the last game against Brighton.

We have many games coming up. At the moment, the players look fresh. Of course, I was thinking about making more subs against Bournemouth. But the team looked so well, they played so well, they did so well. Eddie's substitution, we were 2-0 down and wanted to give an impact with adding maybe more a striker than a midfielder, and it worked.

But everything else, we didn't feel that this had a massive impact on the team's performance because they did so well. And then just doing something that somebody is happy and can say, ‘wow, yes, they made five subs, it's good.’ No, if we think the team needs it, we will do it. If we think a player needs to rest, he will get the rest. If we think a player is fit, he will play.

I mentioned it so often, it's not to keep somebody happy. Everybody is treated well. Everybody feels the appreciation. We try to support every single one. It's not to keep somebody happy, it's performing well and playing well and winning games.

It’s all about that, and everybody knows this, and everybody really has huge effort to help the team and has the commitment to the team, and sometimes I had players in my career, when I brought them on, they said, ‘what do you expect from me?’ I said, I don't expect anything. If you bring me on, help the team – it's all about that.

It's never about the manager. It's never about an assistant. It's about helping the team. And if you help the team, everybody is happy. The easiest way to keep somebody happy is if you see that you can help the team, and this is what Eddie showed.

He was the only sub [against Bournemouth]. But also when we could see against Liverpool, there were more subs that had a big contribution that we could win the game, and it was the same at Kyiv. We know with our tight schedule, with the many games, we can't be successful with 11 players. We need more, and this is what the players are showing.

This is what we expect from them, always giving 100% effort to help the team.