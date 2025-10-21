Ticket availability

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for Thursday evening’s historic match at Selhurst Park, with supporters able to purchase up to four per client reference number.

Click here for more information or click here to book tickets.

A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace's match against AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports.

Coverage will start at 19:45 BST on TNT Sports 3, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

How to listen to Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.